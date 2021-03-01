On Air: Federal News Network program
TSP regains upward swing for February

By Amelia Brust @abrustWFED
March 1, 2021 11:42 am
The Thrift Savings Plan saw more positive activity last month than in January, according to monthly returns released Monday. Only the fixed income investment F fund finished February in the red while all other stock and Lifecycle funds finished in the black.

The small capitalization stock index S Fund finished February at 5.21% , a 2.36-percentage point increase from January, while the common stock index investment C fund rose 3.77 points to finish February at 2.76%.

The international stock index I Fund rose by 3.35 points for a February return of 2.26%, and the securities-backed G fund had a monthly return of 0.08%, only a 0.01 point difference from January. The F fund dropped further into the red, from -0.71% in January to -1.45% last month.

As for Lifecycle funds, last month’s activity trended upward. The biggest monthly increase in returns was for the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds – each rose 3.37 points to a February return of 2.93%.

The smallest month-over-month was in the L Income fund, which went from -0.10% in January to 0.63% in February.

Year over year, all Lifecycle funds as well as the C, S and I funds showed higher returns. But the F fund was down 3.27 percentage points since February 2020 while the G fund, which has been steadily falling for years, was down 0.05 percentage points since last February.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — February 2021 Returns
Fund Feb. Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.08% 0.15% 0.82%
F fund -1.45% -2.15% 1.37%
C fund 2.76% 1.72% 31.20%
S fund 5.21% 8.21% 56.07%
I fund 2.26% 1.15% 21.91%
L Income 0.63% 0.53% 7.33%
L 2025 1.35% 1.10% n/a
L 2030 1.70% 1.38% 18.82%
L 2035 1.86% 1.50% n/a
L 2040 2.03% 1.65% 22.55%
L 2045 2.17% 1.77% n/a
L 2050 2.32% 1.90% 25.86%
L 2055 2.93% 2.48% n/a
L 2060 2.93% 2.48% n/a
L 2065 2.93% 2.47% n/a

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Follow @abrustWFED

