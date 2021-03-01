TSP regains upward swing for February

The Thrift Savings Plan saw more positive activity last month than in January, according to monthly returns released Monday. Only the fixed income investment F fund finished February in the red while all other stock and Lifecycle funds finished in the black.

The small capitalization stock index S Fund finished February at 5.21% , a 2.36-percentage point increase from January, while the common stock index investment C fund rose 3.77 points to finish February at 2.76%.

The international stock index I Fund rose by 3.35 points for a February return of 2.26%, and the securities-backed G fund had a monthly return of 0.08%, only a 0.01 point difference from January. The F fund dropped further into the red, from -0.71% in January to -1.45% last month.

As for Lifecycle funds, last month’s activity trended upward. The biggest monthly increase in returns was for the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds – each rose 3.37 points to a February return of 2.93%.

The smallest month-over-month was in the L Income fund, which went from -0.10% in January to 0.63% in February.

Year over year, all Lifecycle funds as well as the C, S and I funds showed higher returns. But the F fund was down 3.27 percentage points since February 2020 while the G fund, which has been steadily falling for years, was down 0.05 percentage points since last February.