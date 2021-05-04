On Air: Off The Shelf
TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

By Amelia Brust @abrustWFED
May 4, 2021 11:26 am
2 min read
      

Monthly changes in the Thrift Savings Plan’s performance were somewhat positive in April but returns were still mostly down when compared to the same time a year ago.

According to monthly totals released by the TSP on Monday, the largest monthly increase from March to April was in the small capitalization stock index S Fund, which rose from -0.39% to 4.23 during that time. The second-highest improvement was in the fixed income investment F fund, which increased from -1.23% to 0.82%.

The common stock index investment C fund had an April return of 5.33% compared to 4.38% in March, while the international stock index I Fund’s April return was 3.09% versus 2.35% the month before.

The securities-backed G fund only rose from 0.11% in March to 0.13% in April.

When compared to April 2020, only the G fund was up while the other stock funds all had decreased returns. Last year,  it wasn’t until May — about two months after the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing — that the TSP saw a major plunge.

As for the Lifecycle funds, performance was fairly positive. All funds were up since March and year-over-year performance was mixed. The highest monthly change was in the L 2065 fund, which went from 2.91% in March to 4.35% in April. The highest yearly change was in the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds, each of which was up by 4.35 percentage points since April 2020.

The biggest drop from April 2020 to last month was in the L 2055 fund, according to Monday’s numbers. It finished last month at 3.66%, however, the fund was not introduced until June of last year so it does not yet have a full 12 months of performance history.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — April 2021 Returns
Fund April Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.13% 0.40% 0.89%
F fund 0.82% -2.55% -0.17%
C fund 5.33% 11.83% 45.96%
S fund 4.23% 12.34% 78.00%
I fund 3.09% 6.73% 40.34%
L Income 1.14% 2.39% 10.04%
L 2025 2.15% 4.76% n/a
L 2030 2.74% 6.01% 27.55%
L 2035 2.99% 6.56% n/a
L 2040 3.24% 7.12% 33.47%
L 2045 3.45% 7.60% n/a
L 2050 3.66% 8.10% 38.84%
L 2055 4.35% 10.05% n/a
L 2060 4.35% 10.05% n/a
L 2065 4.35% 10.05% n/a

Retirement TSP TSP returns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 03, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.8325 0.0213 2.39%
L 2025 11.7115 0.0203 4.76%
L 2030 41.1965 0.0898 6.01%
L 2035 12.3569 0.0293 6.56%
L 2040 46.7054 0.1194 7.12%
L 2045 12.7831 0.0346 7.60%
L 2050 27.9787 0.0802 8.10%
L 2055 13.7061 0.0465 10.05%
L 2060 13.7060 0.0465 10.05%
L 2065 13.7058 0.0464 10.05%
G Fund 16.5766 0.0022 0.40%
F Fund 20.6695 0.0145 -2.55%
C Fund 62.7002 0.1718 11.83%
S Fund 83.2514 -0.1089 12.34%
I Fund 38.0128 0.2438 6.73%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

