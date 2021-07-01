On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
TSP

I fund takes a dive, Lifecycle funds slowly drop in June

Amelia Brust@abrustWFED
July 1, 2021 12:57 pm
1 min read
      

Although most stock funds in the Thrift Savings Plan rose between May and June, the international stock index I fund was a notable exception. The I fund fell by 5.05 percentage points into the red, from 3.61% in May to -1.44% last month.

According to monthly returns released Thursday, almost an opposite effect could be seen in the small capitalization stock index S fund, which rose by 4.12 percentage points from -0.66% in May to 3.46% in June. The common stock index investment C fund rose from 0.69% in May to 2.33% in June, while the fixed income investment F fund had a more modest increase from 0.34% to 0.74% in that time.

The securities-backed G fund only dropped slightly from 0.13% to 0.12%.

Year over year, the G, F and C funds were up by less than 1 percentage point each while the S and I funds were down.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

 

Lifecycle funds were all down in June, albeit less sharply than the stock funds, according to Thursday’s returns. But all funds remained in the black.

The biggest decreases from May to June were in the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds — a drop of 0.33 percentage points each — and the smallest monthly change was the L Income fund, which dropped by 0.08 percentage points.

Year over year, the L Income, 2030, 2040 and 2050 funds are down while the L 2025, 2035, 2045, 2060 and 2065 funds are performing better.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — June 2021 Returns
Fund June Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund
0.12%
0.65% 1.02%
F fund 0.74% -1.49% -0.18%
C fund 2.33% 15.24% 40.77%
S fund 3.46% 15.47% 61.70%
I fund -1.44%% 8.99% 32.58%
L Income 0.39% 3.28% 8.86%
L 2025 0.64% 6.29% n/a
L 2030 0.79% 7.91% 23.52%
L 2035 0.86% 8.63% n/a
L 2040 0.92% 9.36% 28.43%
L 2045 0.98% 9.98% n/a
L 2050 1.03% 10.62% 32.85%
L 2055 1.17% 13.00% n/a
L 2060 1.17% 13.00% n/a
L 2065 1.17% 13.00% n/a

        Read more: TSP

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Follow @abrustWFED

Related Stories

    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)

    TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

    TSP Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

    TSP Read more

    TSP fairly stable for March, major improvement from 2020

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News Pay & Benefits Retirement TSP TSP returns Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 30, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.0091 -0.013 3.28%
L 2025 11.8619 -0.0149 6.29%
L 2030 41.8455 -0.0693 7.91%
L 2035 12.5674 -0.023 8.63%
L 2040 47.5584 -0.0954 9.36%
L 2045 13.0305 -0.0282 9.98%
L 2050 28.5487 -0.0664 10.62%
L 2055 14.0257 -0.0407 13.00%
L 2060 14.0256 -0.0408 13.00%
L 2065 14.0256 -0.0407 13.00%
G Fund 16.6153 0.0006 0.65%
F Fund 20.8794 0.0169 -1.49%
C Fund 64.4324 0.0874 15.24%
S Fund 85.6775 -0.2568 15.47%
I Fund 38.5694 -0.3508 8.99%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway