I fund takes a dive, Lifecycle funds slowly drop in June

Although most stock funds in the Thrift Savings Plan rose between May and June, the international stock index I fund was a notable exception. The I fund fell by 5.05 percentage points into the red, from 3.61% in May to -1.44% last month.

According to monthly returns released Thursday, almost an opposite effect could be seen in the small capitalization stock index S fund, which rose by 4.12 percentage points from -0.66% in May to 3.46% in June. The common stock index investment C fund rose from 0.69% in May to 2.33% in June, while the fixed income investment F fund had a more modest increase from 0.34% to 0.74% in that time.

The securities-backed G fund only dropped slightly from 0.13% to 0.12%.

Year over year, the G, F and C funds were up by less than 1 percentage point each while the S and I funds were down.

Lifecycle funds were all down in June, albeit less sharply than the stock funds, according to Thursday’s returns. But all funds remained in the black.

The biggest decreases from May to June were in the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds — a drop of 0.33 percentage points each — and the smallest monthly change was the L Income fund, which dropped by 0.08 percentage points.

Year over year, the L Income, 2030, 2040 and 2050 funds are down while the L 2025, 2035, 2045, 2060 and 2065 funds are performing better.