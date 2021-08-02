S fund sharply drops, Lifecycle funds see small increases in July

Every stock fund in the Thrift Savings Plan rose from June to July, except for the small capitalization stock index S fund. The S fund dropped from a return of 3.46% in June to -1.24% in July.

The international stock index I fund bounced back from its June drop, rising from -1.44% to 0.72% last month, according to the monthly return released Sunday. The securities-backed G fund and common stock index investment C fund, meanwhile, saw modest increases of 0.01% and 0.04%, respectively. The F fund rose from 0.74% to 1.15%.

Although the I fund increased, it’s still down year over year, from 2.33% last July to 0.72% this past month. The S fund is also down from the same time last year, dropping from 5.71% a year ago into the red last month.

The Lifecycle funds all rebounded from the declines they saw between May and June, according to the returns. Increases ranged anywhere from 0.08 percentage points to 0.13 percentage points, while the L income fund had the smallest jump.

Some Lifecycle funds, however, are still down compared to the same time last year. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 funds had the biggest decreases from 4.13% in July 2020 to -2.87% last month. The L 2040 fund decreased from 3.35% to 1.05% in that time, and the L 2045 declined from 3.32% to 1.10%.

Year over year, the L 2030 fund fell by 1.90 percentage points compared to the same time last year, and the L 2025 fund fell from 2.19% to 0.75%.