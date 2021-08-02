On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
S fund sharply drops, Lifecycle funds see small increases in July

Jonathan Tercasio
August 2, 2021 2:36 pm
1 min read
      

Every stock fund in the Thrift Savings Plan rose from June to July, except for the small capitalization stock index S fund. The S fund dropped from a return of 3.46% in June to -1.24% in July.

The international stock index I fund bounced back from its June drop, rising from -1.44% to 0.72% last month, according to the monthly return released Sunday. The securities-backed G fund and common stock index investment C fund, meanwhile, saw modest increases of 0.01% and 0.04%, respectively. The F fund rose from 0.74% to 1.15%.

Although the I fund increased, it’s still down year over year, from 2.33% last July to 0.72% this past month. The S fund is also down from the same time last year, dropping from 5.71% a year ago into the red last month.

The Lifecycle funds all rebounded from the declines they saw between May and June, according to the returns. Increases ranged anywhere from 0.08 percentage points to 0.13 percentage points, while the L income fund had the smallest jump.

Some Lifecycle funds, however, are still down compared to the same time last year. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 funds had the biggest decreases from 4.13% in July 2020 to -2.87% last month. The L 2040 fund decreased from 3.35% to 1.05% in that time, and the L 2045 declined from 3.32% to 1.10%.

Year over year, the L 2030 fund fell by 1.90 percentage points compared to the same time last year, and the L 2025 fund fell from 2.19% to 0.75%.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — June 2021 Returns
Fund July Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund
0.13%
0.77% 1.09%
F fund 1.15% -0.37% -0.52%
C fund 2.37% 17.98% 36.42%
S fund -1.24% 14.04% 51.07%
I fund 0.72% 9.77% 30.49%
L Income 0.47% 3.77% 8.17%
L 2025 0.75% 7.09% 16.95%
L 2030 0.92% 8.91% 21.24%
L 2035 0.99% 9.70% 23.38%
L 2040 1.05% 10.51% 25.57%
L 2045 1.10% 11.19% 27.50%
L 2050 1.15% 11.89% 29.45%
L 2055 1.26% 14.42% 36.39%
L 2060 1.26% 14.42% 36.38%
L 2065 1.26% 14.42% 36.38%

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 30, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.1181 -0.0327 8.17%
L 2025 11.9504 -0.0353 16.95%
L 2030 42.2306 -0.1675 21.24%
L 2035 12.6918 -0.0553 23.38%
L 2040 48.0584 -0.2289 25.57%
L 2045 13.1739 -0.0673 27.50%
L 2050 28.8763 -0.1576 29.45%
L 2055 14.2020 -0.096 36.39%
L 2060 14.2020 -0.096 36.38%
L 2065 14.2021 -0.0959 36.38%
G Fund 16.6362 0.0014 1.09%
F Fund 21.1186 0.0315 -0.52%
C Fund 65.9622 -0.3534 36.42%
S Fund 84.6181 -0.5771 51.07%
I Fund 38.8453 -0.348 30.49%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

