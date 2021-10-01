All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Thrift Savings Plan returns took a turn for the worse in September, with every fund except for the securities-backed G fund posting negative returns.

The G fund held steady with a 0.11% return, though its year-to-date returns are only 0.99%, and it’s only posted 1.20% in the last 12 months. Despite September’s general downturn, only the fixed income investment F fund showed lower long-term returns.

The fixed income investment F fund is the only fund that posted negative returns across the board; a September performance of -0.86% brought its year-to-date further into the red at 1.40%, and over the last 12 months it’s come in at -0.71%.

The common stock index investment C fund showed the worst return, at -4.65%. However, its year-to-date remain higher than any other fund at 15.90%, and its performance over the last 12 months sits at 29.98%. The small capitalization stock index S fund had the next worse returns at -4.00%, with its year-to-date falling to 11.66%, but its performance over the past year remains highest at 42.32%.

The international stock index I fund came in at -2.81%, but its performances over the year-to-date and past 12 months remain in the black as well, at 8.56% and 26.04%, respectively.



The Lifecycle funds also posted negative returns in September, ranging from -0.87% for the L Income to -3.87% for the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds. However, each has posted overall positive returns for 2021, ranging from 3.52% for the L Income to 12.65% for the L 2055 and higher funds.