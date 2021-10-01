On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
TSP

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

David Thornton@dthorntonWFED
October 1, 2021 2:07 pm
1 min read
      

Thrift Savings Plan returns took a turn for the worse in September, with every fund except for the securities-backed G fund posting negative returns.

The G fund held steady with a 0.11% return, though its year-to-date returns are only 0.99%, and it’s only posted 1.20% in the last 12 months. Despite September’s general downturn, only the fixed income investment F fund showed lower long-term returns.

The fixed income investment F fund is the only fund that posted negative returns across the board; a September performance of -0.86% brought its year-to-date further into the red at 1.40%, and over the last 12 months it’s come in at -0.71%.

The common stock index investment C fund showed the worst return, at -4.65%. However, its year-to-date remain higher than any other fund at 15.90%, and its performance over the last 12 months sits at 29.98%. The small capitalization stock index S fund had the next worse returns at -4.00%, with its year-to-date falling to 11.66%, but its performance over the past year remains highest at 42.32%.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The international stock index I fund came in at -2.81%, but its performances over the year-to-date and past 12 months remain in the black as well, at 8.56% and 26.04%, respectively.


The Lifecycle funds also posted negative returns in September, ranging from -0.87% for the L Income to -3.87% for the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds. However, each has posted overall positive returns for 2021, ranging from 3.52% for the L Income to 12.65% for the L 2055 and higher funds.

Thrift Savings Plan — June 2021 Returns
Fund August Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund
0.11%
0.99% 1.20%
F fund -0.86% -1.40% -0.71%
C fund -4.65% 15.90% 29.98%
S fund -4.00% 11.66% 42.32%
I fund -2.81% 8.56% 26.04%
L Income -0.87% 3.52% 7.15%
L 2025 -1.78% 6.40% 14.45%
L 2030 -2.37% 7.92% 18.00%
L 2035 -2.61% 8.58% 19.75%
L 2040 -2.85% 9.26% 21.54%
L 2045 -3.05% 9.83% 23.11%
L 2050 -3.25% 10.41% 24.70%
L 2055 -3.87% 12.65% 30.36%
L 2060 -3.87% 12.65% 30.36%
L 2065 -3.87% 12.65% 30.36%

David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. 

Follow @dthorntonWFED

Related Stories

    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)G fund, TSP

    Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

    TSP Read more
    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)

    TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News investing Pay & Benefits stock market TSP TSP returns Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 30, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.0621 -0.036 3.52%
L 2025 11.8743 -0.0369 6.40%
L 2030 41.8483 -0.1728 7.92%
L 2035 12.5623 -0.0568 8.58%
L 2040 47.5161 -0.2334 9.26%
L 2045 13.0122 -0.0682 9.83%
L 2050 28.4958 -0.1587 10.41%
L 2055 13.9820 -0.0947 12.65%
L 2060 13.9820 -0.0946 12.65%
L 2065 13.9819 -0.0946 12.65%
G Fund 16.6725 0.0006 0.99%
F Fund 20.8995 0.0032 -1.40%
C Fund 64.8034 -0.7766 15.90%
S Fund 82.8559 -0.4911 11.66%
I Fund 38.4167 0.0037 8.56%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game