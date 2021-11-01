On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
TSP

TSP posts promising returns in October

Amelia Brust@abrustWFED
November 1, 2021 1:54 pm
1 min read
      

After a slow summer, all Thrift Savings Plan funds posted positive activity for the month of October, according to numbers released today.

The highest performance for stock funds was in the common stock index investment C fund, which ended October at 7% compared to -4.65% in September. The small capitalization stock index S fund had an October return of 5.43% compared to -4% in September, while the international stock index I fund had a monthly return of 2.46% compared to -2.81% in September.

The securities-backed G fund ended two straight months of 0.11% returns to end October at 0.13% — the same as in July — while the fixed income investment F fund, which still ended in the red, rose from -0.86% in September to -0.04% in October.

Year over year, all five stock funds’ returns for October were higher in 2021 than in 2020, with the largest improvement being in the C fund, according to Monday’s TSP numbers.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lifecycle funds also saw monthly increases across the board, the largest being the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds. The L 2055 returns increased from -3.87% in September to 5.12% in October, while the L 2060 and L 2065 rose from -3.87% to 5.11%. These three funds also showed the highest increases year over year.

All lifecycle funds came out of the red last month. The L Income fund had a return of 1.28% compared to -0.87% in September. Year over year, it was up by 1.86 percentage points, according to Monday’s numbers.

Thrift Savings Plan — October 2021 Returns
Fund October Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund
0.13%
1.12% 1.26%
F fund -0.04% -1.44% -0.33%
C fund 7.00% 24.02% 42.88%
S fund 5.43% 17.73% 49.31%
I fund 2.46% 11.23% 34.48%
L Income 1.28% 4.85% 9.15%
L 2025 2.33% 8.89% 18.66%
L 2030 3.14% 11.31% 23.68%
L 2035 3.43% 12.31% 26.08%
L 2040 3.72% 13.33% 28.52%
L 2045 3.97% 14.19% 30.66%
L 2050 4.22% 15.08% 32.84%
L 2055 5.12% 18.41% 40.68%
L 2060 5.11% 18.41% 40.68%
L 2065 5.11% 18.41% 40.68%

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Follow @abrustWFED

Related Stories

    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

    TSP Read more
    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)G fund, TSP

    Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

    TSP Read more
    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)G fund, TSP

    New features coming to the TSP – here’s what you need to know

    Federal Report Read more
Related Topics
All News Federal Thrift Retirement Investment Board investing Pay & Benefits Retirement stock market TSP TSP returns Workforce

Comments

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Oct 29, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.3574 -0.0063 4.85%
L 2025 12.1514 -0.0079 8.89%
L 2030 43.1608 -0.0399 11.31%
L 2035 12.9930 -0.0133 12.31%
L 2040 49.2839 -0.0559 13.33%
L 2045 13.5287 -0.0166 14.19%
L 2050 29.6987 -0.0392 15.08%
L 2055 14.6972 -0.0242 18.41%
L 2060 14.6971 -0.0242 18.41%
L 2065 14.6970 -0.0242 18.41%
G Fund 16.6936 0.0021 1.12%
F Fund 20.8905 0.0073 -1.44%
C Fund 69.3406 0.1421 24.02%
S Fund 87.3553 0.0332 17.73%
I Fund 39.3632 -0.313 11.23%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Japan form a Surface Action Group in South China Sea