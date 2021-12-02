Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
After a promising October, returns for the Thrift Savings Plan funds saw nearly across the board drops in November, according to numbers released Wednesday.
Of the individual funds, the S fund took the biggest dip ending at -5.03% after posting a return of 5.43% in October. The international stock index I fund followed, ending the month at -4.66%, after posting 2.46% the previous month. While the C fund came in at -0.69% from 7.00% in October.
The only two funds to stay in the green were the securities-backed G fund, which ended the month at 0.13% for the second straight month — and the fixed income investment F fund bouncing slightly back from -0.4% the previous month to finish at 0.30%.
All the Lifecycle funds landed back in the red after posting across the board positive returns in October. The L 2060 and 2065 fell to -2.71% from 5.11% in October, while the L 2055 also ended at -2.71% from 5.12% the previous month. The three lifecycle funds remain the highest year over year returns.
The L 2025 came in at -1.09% from 2.33% in October, the L 2030 ended at -1.55% from 3.14% in October. The L 2035 dropped to -1.72% from 3.43% from October to November, and the L 2040 landed at -1.89% from 3.72% in that time. The L 2045 finished November at -2.04% compared to 3.97% the month before, and the L 2050 finished at -2.20% from 4.22%.
While the L income fund had a return of -0.05%, compared to 1.28% in October, year to date it had a return of 4.32%.
|Thrift Savings Plan — November 2021 Returns
|Fund
|November
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G fund
|0.13%
|1.26%
|1.33%
|F fund
|0.30%
|-1.14%
|-1.01%
|C fund
|-0.69%
|23.16%
|27.89%
|S fund
|5.03%
|11.80%
|19.90%
|I fund
|-4.66%
|6.04%
|10.97%
|L Income
|-0.50%
|4.32%
|5.43%
|L 2025
|-1.09%
|7.70%
|10.14%
|L 2030
|-1.55%
|9.58%
|12.64%
|L 2035
|-1.72%
|10.38%
|13.76%
|L 2040
|-1.89%
|11.19%
|14.90%
|L 2045
|-2.04%
|11.85%
|15.86%
|L 2050
|-2.20%
|12.55%
|16.85%
|L 2055
|-2.71%
|15.21%
|20.54%
|L 2060
|-2.71%
|15.21%
|20.54%
|L 2065
|-2.71%
|15.20%
|20.53%
|Dec 01, 2021
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|23.1960
|-0.044
|4.32%
|L 2025
|11.9735
|-0.045
|7.70%
|L 2030
|42.2743
|-0.2193
|9.58%
|L 2035
|12.6972
|-0.0728
|10.38%
|L 2040
|48.0510
|-0.3023
|11.19%
|L 2045
|13.1625
|-0.0896
|11.85%
|L 2050
|28.8361
|-0.2104
|12.55%
|L 2055
|14.1720
|-0.1275
|15.21%
|L 2060
|14.1720
|-0.1274
|15.21%
|L 2065
|14.1719
|-0.1274
|15.20%
|G Fund
|16.7164
|0.0007
|1.26%
|F Fund
|20.9750
|0.0215
|-1.14%
|C Fund
|68.0518
|-0.8086
|23.16%
|S Fund
|80.5943
|-2.3631
|11.80%
|I Fund
|37.6397
|0.1119
|6.04%
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.
Comments