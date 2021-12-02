On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Alazar Moges@amogesWFED
December 2, 2021 7:23 am
After a promising October, returns for the Thrift Savings Plan funds saw nearly across the board drops in November, according to numbers released Wednesday.

Of the individual funds, the S fund took the biggest dip ending at -5.03% after posting a return of 5.43% in October. The international stock index I fund followed, ending the month at -4.66%, after posting 2.46% the previous month. While the  C fund came in at -0.69% from 7.00% in October.

The only two funds to stay in the green were the securities-backed G fund, which ended the month at 0.13% for the second straight month — and the fixed income investment F fund bouncing slightly back from -0.4% the previous month to finish at 0.30%.

All the Lifecycle funds landed back in the red after posting across the board positive returns in October. The L 2060 and 2065 fell to -2.71% from 5.11% in October, while the L 2055 also ended at -2.71% from 5.12% the previous month. The three lifecycle funds remain the highest year over year returns.

The L 2025 came in at -1.09% from 2.33% in October, the L 2030 ended at -1.55% from 3.14% in October. The L 2035 dropped to -1.72% from 3.43% from October to November, and the L 2040 landed at -1.89% from 3.72% in that time. The L 2045 finished November at -2.04% compared to 3.97% the month before, and the L 2050 finished at -2.20% from 4.22%.

While the L income fund had a return of -0.05%, compared to 1.28% in October, year to date it had a return of 4.32%.

Thrift Savings Plan — November 2021 Returns
Fund November Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.13% 1.26% 1.33%
F fund 0.30% -1.14% -1.01%
C fund -0.69% 23.16% 27.89%
S fund 5.03% 11.80% 19.90%
I fund -4.66% 6.04% 10.97%
L Income -0.50% 4.32% 5.43%
L 2025 -1.09% 7.70% 10.14%
L 2030 -1.55% 9.58% 12.64%
L 2035 -1.72% 10.38% 13.76%
L 2040 -1.89% 11.19% 14.90%
L 2045 -2.04% 11.85% 15.86%
L 2050 -2.20% 12.55% 16.85%
L 2055 -2.71% 15.21% 20.54%
L 2060 -2.71% 15.21% 20.54%
L 2065 -2.71% 15.20% 20.53%

Alazar Moges

Alazar Moges is digital engagement editor at Federal News Network.

Follow @amogesWFED

