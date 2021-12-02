Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

After a promising October, returns for the Thrift Savings Plan funds saw nearly across the board drops in November, according to numbers released Wednesday.

Of the individual funds, the S fund took the biggest dip ending at -5.03% after posting a return of 5.43% in October. The international stock index I fund followed, ending the month at -4.66%, after posting 2.46% the previous month. While the C fund came in at -0.69% from 7.00% in October.

The only two funds to stay in the green were the securities-backed G fund, which ended the month at 0.13% for the second straight month — and the fixed income investment F fund bouncing slightly back from -0.4% the previous month to finish at 0.30%.

All the Lifecycle funds landed back in the red after posting across the board positive returns in October. The L 2060 and 2065 fell to -2.71% from 5.11% in October, while the L 2055 also ended at -2.71% from 5.12% the previous month. The three lifecycle funds remain the highest year over year returns.

The L 2025 came in at -1.09% from 2.33% in October, the L 2030 ended at -1.55% from 3.14% in October. The L 2035 dropped to -1.72% from 3.43% from October to November, and the L 2040 landed at -1.89% from 3.72% in that time. The L 2045 finished November at -2.04% compared to 3.97% the month before, and the L 2050 finished at -2.20% from 4.22%.

While the L income fund had a return of -0.05%, compared to 1.28% in October, year to date it had a return of 4.32%.