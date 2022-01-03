On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Amelia Brust
January 3, 2022 3:06 pm
Aside from the securities-backed G fund and the fixed income investment F fund, all other Thrift Savings Plan funds closed out 2021 with higher returns than the month before. In addition, the F fund was the only one to end the year in the red, according to the latest monthly returns released Monday.

In a stark contrast to 2020, the other stock funds rose sharply from November to December. The common stock index investment C fund went from a return of -0.69% to 4.48%, the small capitalization stock index S fund went from -5.03% to 0.58%, and the international stock index I fund went from -4.66% to 5.10%. The F fund fell from 0.30% to -0.31% between November and December, while the G fund declined slightly from 0.13% to 0.12%.

The F fund was also the only stock fund that did not follow the pattern of sharp spikes throughout the fourth quarter of 2021.

Year over year, the G, C and I funds were higher in the last month than in December 2020, while the F and S funds had lower returns.

Among the Lifecycle funds, December was also a time for dramatic upswings. All funds had positive returns after a November entirely in the red. The biggest monthly increase was in the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds which rose from -2.71% in November to 4.08% in December.

However, all Lifecycle funds had lower returns year over year, the smallest being the L Income fund which dipped from 1.07% in December 2020 to 1.06% last month.

Thrift Savings Plan — December 2021 Returns
Fund December Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.12% 1.38% 1.38%
F fund -0.32% -1.46% -1.46%
C fund 4.48% 28.68% 28.68%
S fund 0.58% 12.45% 12.45%
I fund 5.10% 11.45% 11.45%
L Income 1.06% 5.42% 5.42%
L 2025 1.90% 9.75% 9.75%
L 2030 2.54% 12.37% 12.37%
L 2035 2.76% 13.43% 13.43%
L 2040 2.99% 14.51% 14.51%
L 2045 3.17% 15.40% 15.40%
L 2050 3.37% 16.34% 16.34%
L 2055 4.08% 19.90% 19.90%
L 2060 4.08% 19.90% 19.90%
L 2065 4.08% 19.90% 19.90%

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

