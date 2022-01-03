G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Aside from the securities-backed G fund and the fixed income investment F fund, all other Thrift Savings Plan funds closed out 2021 with higher returns than the month before. In addition, the F fund was the only one to end the year in the red, according to the latest monthly returns released Monday.

In a stark contrast to 2020, the other stock funds rose sharply from November to December. The common stock index investment C fund went from a return of -0.69% to 4.48%, the small capitalization stock index S fund went from -5.03% to 0.58%, and the international stock index I fund went from -4.66% to 5.10%. The F fund fell from 0.30% to -0.31% between November and December, while the G fund declined slightly from 0.13% to 0.12%.

The F fund was also the only stock fund that did not follow the pattern of sharp spikes throughout the fourth quarter of 2021.

Year over year, the G, C and I funds were higher in the last month than in December 2020, while the F and S funds had lower returns.

Among the Lifecycle funds, December was also a time for dramatic upswings. All funds had positive returns after a November entirely in the red. The biggest monthly increase was in the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds which rose from -2.71% in November to 4.08% in December.

However, all Lifecycle funds had lower returns year over year, the smallest being the L Income fund which dipped from 1.07% in December 2020 to 1.06% last month.