G, C, S funds show tiny returns in May, all others in the red

Alyssa Miguel
June 1, 2023 3:46 pm
1 min read
      

All TSP funds, with the exceptions of the government securities investment G fund, the common stock index C fund and small cap stock index S fund posted negative returns for the month of May. This is the first time since January the S fund saw positive returns, and it had the highest return in May at 0.44%.

Despite the mostly negative returns, all funds are in the black for their year-to-date returns. The fixed income...

Despite the mostly negative returns, all funds are in the black for their year-to-date returns. The fixed income index F fund and the S fund are still the only two funds in the red over the last 12 months.

Similar to April, the C fund has the highest year-to-date return. With an increase of 0.43% in May, it’s up to 9.63%.

The international stock index I fund took the biggest hit in May at -4.01%. This brought its year-to-date returns down to 7.26% from 11.74% in April.

Lifecycle funds all posted negative returns, but are still in the black over the last 12 months and in 2023-to-date.

Thrift Savings Plan — May 2023 Returns
Fund May Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.31% 1.59% 3.73%
F fund -1.10% 2.62% -2.44%
C fund 0.43% 9.63% 4.79%
S fund 0.44% 4.00% -2.07%
I fund -4.01% 7.26% 4.52%
L Income -0.12% 3.29% 3.92%
L 2025 -0.30% 4.22% 3.62%
L 2030 -0.63% 5.64% 3.99%
L 2035 -0.72% 6.02% 3.91%
L 2040 -0.81% 6.40% 3.85%
L 2045 -0.89% 6.72% 3.76%
L 2050 -0.96% 7.03% 3.71%
L 2055 -1.12% 8.04% 3.92%
L 2060 -1.12% 8.04% 3.91%
L 2065 -1.12% 8.04% 3.91%

 

      
