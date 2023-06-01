G, C, S funds show tiny returns in May, all others in the red

All TSP funds, with the exceptions of the government securities investment G fund, the common stock index C fund and small cap stock index S fund posted negative returns for the month of May. This is the first time since January the S fund saw positive returns, and it had the highest return in May at 0.44%. Despite the mostly negative returns, all funds are in the black for their year-to-date returns. The fixed income... READ MORE

All TSP funds, with the exceptions of the government securities investment G fund, the common stock index C fund and small cap stock index S fund posted negative returns for the month of May. This is the first time since January the S fund saw positive returns, and it had the highest return in May at 0.44%.

Despite the mostly negative returns, all funds are in the black for their year-to-date returns. The fixed income index F fund and the S fund are still the only two funds in the red over the last 12 months.

Similar to April, the C fund has the highest year-to-date return. With an increase of 0.43% in May, it’s up to 9.63%.

The international stock index I fund took the biggest hit in May at -4.01%. This brought its year-to-date returns down to 7.26% from 11.74% in April.

Lifecycle funds all posted negative returns, but are still in the black over the last 12 months and in 2023-to-date.