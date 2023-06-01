G, C, S funds show tiny returns in May, all others in the red

All TSP funds, with the exceptions of the government securities investment G fund, the common stock index C fund and small cap stock index S fund posted negative returns for the month of May. This is the first time since January the S fund saw positive returns, and it had the highest return in May at 0.44%.
Despite the mostly negative returns, all funds are in the black for their year-to-date returns. The fixed income...
Despite the mostly negative returns, all funds are in the black for their year-to-date returns. The fixed income index F fund and the S fund are still the only two funds in the red over the last 12 months.
Similar to April, the C fund has the highest year-to-date return. With an increase of 0.43% in May, it’s up to 9.63%.
The international stock index I fund took the biggest hit in May at -4.01%. This brought its year-to-date returns down to 7.26% from 11.74% in April.
Lifecycle funds all posted negative returns, but are still in the black over the last 12 months and in 2023-to-date.
|Thrift Savings Plan — May 2023 Returns
|
|
|
|Fund
|May
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G fund
|0.31%
|1.59%
|3.73%
|F fund
|-1.10%
|2.62%
|-2.44%
|C fund
|0.43%
|9.63%
|4.79%
|S fund
|0.44%
|4.00%
|-2.07%
|I fund
|-4.01%
|7.26%
|4.52%
|L Income
|-0.12%
|3.29%
|3.92%
|L 2025
|-0.30%
|4.22%
|3.62%
|L 2030
|-0.63%
|5.64%
|3.99%
|L 2035
|-0.72%
|6.02%
|3.91%
|L 2040
|-0.81%
|6.40%
|3.85%
|L 2045
|-0.89%
|6.72%
|3.76%
|L 2050
|-0.96%
|7.03%
|3.71%
|L 2055
|-1.12%
|8.04%
|3.92%
|L 2060
|-1.12%
|8.04%
|3.91%
|L 2065
|-1.12%
|8.04%
|3.91%