Two TSP funds post negative returns in June

In June 2024, the Thrift Savings Plan saw negative returns from the International Stock Index Investment I Fund and the Small Cap Stock Index investment S Fund. This comes after seeing all positive returns in May.
The rest of the TSP funds saw a decline in returns for the month of June, but remained in the positives. The Common Stock Index C Fund posted the highest with 3.58% returns.
The I fund posted the lowest return and saw a huge drop from 4.86% to -1.62%, while the S fund fell from 3.36% to -0.10%.