Two TSP funds post negative returns in June

In June 2024, the Thrift Savings Plan saw negative returns from the International Stock Index Investment I Fund and the Small Cap Stock Index investment S Fund. This comes after seeing all positive returns in May.

The rest of the TSP funds saw a decline in returns for the month of June, but remained in the positives. The Common Stock Index C Fund posted the highest with 3.58% returns.

The I fund posted the lowest return and saw a huge drop from 4.86% to -1.62%, while the S fund fell from 3.36% to -0.10%.

The C fund continues to post the highest year-to-date return at 15.28%, and a 11.08% return over the last 12 months.

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns in June. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted a 1.25% return, with year-to-date-returns of 10%, and 13.60% returns for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — June 2024 Returns Fund June 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.38% 2.21% 4.65% F fund 0.94% -0.63% 5.27% C fund 3.58% 15.28% 11.08% S fund -0.10% 3.28% 8.96% I fund -1.62% 5.85% 5.19% L Income 0.65% 4.13% 4.34% L 2025 0.71% 4.78% 7.42% L 2030 0.95% 6.92% 6.92% L 2035 1.00% 7.36% 9.83% L 2040 1.05% 7.81% 7.51% L 2045 1.10% 8.19% 10.92% L 2050 1.14% 8.59% 9.36% L 2055 1.25% 10.19% 13.61% L 2060 1.25% 10.19% 13.61% L 2065 1.25% 10.19% 13.61%

