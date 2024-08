In July 2024, the Thrift Savings Plan made huge improvements posting all positive returns. This come after negative returns from the I and S fund in June.

In July 2024, the Thrift Savings Plan made huge improvements, posting all positive returns. This comes after seeing negative postings from the International Stock Index Investment I Fund and the Small Cap Stock Index investment S Fund in June.

The S fund posted the highest return and saw a massive jump from -0.10% to 6.23%, while the I fund climbed up from -1.62% to 2.86% in July.

The rest of the TSP funds saw positive returns in July.

The Common Stock Index C fund continues to post the highest year-to-date return at 16.67%, and a 11.09% return over the last 12 months.

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns in July. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted a 2.46% return, with year-to-date-returns of 13% for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — June 2024 Returns Fund July 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.39% 2.61% 4.66% F fund 2.33% 1.69% 5.32% C fund 1.21% 16.67% 11.09% S fund 6.23% 9.71% 9.21% I fund 2.86% 8.87% 5.30% L Income 1.04% 5.21% 4.38% L 2025 1.16% 6.00% 7.57% L 2030 1.75% 8.80% 6.99% L 2035 1.89% 9.39% 10.13% L 2040 2.02% 9.99% 7.59% L 2045 2.14% 10.50% 11.26% L 2050 2.24% 11.02% 9.48% L 2055 2.46% 12.90% 14.00% L 2060 2.46% 12.90% 13.99% L 2065 2.46% 12.90% 13.99%

