TSP returns for August mostly down, but still positive

Thrift Saving Plan returns for August 2024 were positive across the board — as they were in July — continuing to avoid the negative postings seen earlier in the summer for some funds.
The L 2070 fund made its debut in late July, adding to the string of positive returns with an August return of 2.39%.
After a massive jump in July, S fund returns saw another drastic change in August, dropping from 6.23% to 0.25%. Returns for the C fund doubled in August, going from 1.21% to 2.42%.
The rest of the funds saw sub-one percent return changes in August, with G fund returns down 0.04% to 0.35%, F fund returns down 0.9% to 1.43% and I fund returns up 0.29% to 3.15%.
The Common Stock Index C fund continues to post the highest year-to-date return at 19.50%, and a 27.08% return over the last 12 months.
All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns in August, as they did in July. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted returns of 2.38%, with year-to-date returns just under 15.6%.
|Thrift Savings Plan — August 2024 Returns
|
|
|
|Fund
|August 2024
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G fund
|0.35%
|2.97%
|4.58%
|F fund
|1.43%
|3.14%
|7.25%
|C fund
|2.42%
|19.50%
|27.08%
|S fund
|0.25%
|9.99%
|20.41%
|I fund
|3.15%
|12.30%
|19.96%
|L Income
|0.98%
|6.25%
|9.55%
|L 2025
|1.10%
|7.16%
|11.01%
|L 2030
|1.69%
|10.64%
|16.17%
|L 2035
|1.82%
|11.38%
|17.32%
|L 2040
|1.93%
|12.12%
|18.46%
|L 2045
|2.04%
|12.75%
|19.44%
|L 2050
|2.13%
|13.38%
|20.41%
|L 2055
|2.38%
|15.58%
|23.60%
|L 2060
|2.38%
|15.59%
|23.60%
|L 2065
|2.38%
|15.59%
|23.61%
|L 2070
|2.39%
|N/A
|N/A
