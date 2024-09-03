On Air: Federal News Network
TSP

TSP returns for August mostly down, but still positive

The L 2070 fund made its debut in late July, adding to the string of positive returns with 2.39% in August.

Dana Sukontarak
September 3, 2024 5:48 pm
Thrift Saving Plan returns for August 2024 were positive across the board — as they were in July — continuing to avoid the negative postings seen earlier in the summer for some funds.

The L 2070 fund made its debut in late July, adding to the string of positive returns with an August return of 2.39%.

After a massive jump in July, S fund returns saw another drastic change in August, dropping from 6.23% to 0.25%. Returns for the C fund doubled in August, going from 1.21% to 2.42%.

The rest of the funds saw sub-one percent return changes in August, with G fund returns down 0.04% to 0.35%, F fund returns down 0.9% to 1.43% and I fund returns up 0.29% to 3.15%.

The Common Stock Index C fund continues to post the highest year-to-date return at 19.50%, and a 27.08% return over the last 12 months.

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns in August, as they did in July. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted returns of 2.38%, with year-to-date returns just under 15.6%.

Thrift Savings Plan — August 2024 Returns
Fund August 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.35% 2.97% 4.58%
F fund 1.43% 3.14% 7.25%
C fund 2.42% 19.50% 27.08%
S fund 0.25% 9.99% 20.41%
I fund 3.15% 12.30% 19.96%
L Income 0.98% 6.25% 9.55%
L 2025 1.10% 7.16% 11.01%
L 2030 1.69% 10.64% 16.17%
L 2035 1.82% 11.38% 17.32%
L 2040 1.93% 12.12% 18.46%
L 2045 2.04% 12.75% 19.44%
L 2050 2.13% 13.38% 20.41%
L 2055 2.38% 15.58% 23.60%
L 2060 2.38% 15.59% 23.60%
L 2065 2.38% 15.59% 23.61%
L 2070 2.39% N/A N/A

