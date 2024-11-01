Listen Live
TSP

Most TSP funds fall in October, but year-to-date still looks good

The Common Stock Index C fund, which dropped  -0.91% in October, still is providing the highest year-to-date return among all investment funds.

Derace Lauderdale
November 1, 2024 5:30 pm
The Thrift Savings Plan, for the second time in 2024, posted mostly negative returns last month. The exception for October was the government securities investment G fund and the small cap stock index investment S fund. This comes after seeing  positive returns in September.

The G fund remained at 0.33%, while the S fund saw its return rate fall from 1.55% to 0.59% in October.

With the rest of the fund posting negative returns, the Common Stock Index C fund, which dropped  -0.91% in October, still is providing the highest year-to-date return at 20.93% and a 11.12% return over the last 12 months.

The F fund also shrunk by -2.48%, posting a year-to-date return at 12.35% and a 9.22% return over the last 12 months.

All Lifecycle funds posted negative returns. The L 2055, L 2060, and L 2065  all saw a negative return rate of  -2.21% , with a year-to date return of 14.82%. The new L 2070 fund saw it’s first negative results, coming in at -2.22% for October. It has no year-to-date return data.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — October 2024 Returns
Fund October 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.33% 3.65% 4.65%
F fund -2.48% 1.93% 5.29%
C fund -0.91% 20.93% 11.12%
S fund 0.59% 12.35% 9.22%
I fund -5.17% 7.31% 5.18%
L Income -0.50% 6.48% 4.38%
L 2025 -0.61% 7.36% 7.43%
L 2030 -1.36% 10.39% 6.97%
L 2035 -1.54% 11.02% 9.89%
L 2040 -1.70% 11.66% 7.57%
L 2045 -1.83% 12.21% 10.97%
L 2050 -1.95% 12.76% 9.43%
L 2055 -2.21% 14.82% 13.58%
L 2060 -2.21% 14.82% 13.57%
L 2065 -2.21% 14.81% 13.57%
L 2070 -2.22% N/A N/A

 

 

