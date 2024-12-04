TSP funds post mostly positive returns in November, with exception of I fund

In November, the Thrift Savings Plans made huge improvements posting mostly positive returns with the exception of the I fund.
The Thrift Savings Plans saw huge improvements last month, posting mostly positive returns. The exception was the international stock index investment I fund, which also improved but posted a -0.01% return in November. This comes after seeing only two positive returns in October.
The small cap stock index investment S Fund posted the highest return and increased from 0.59% to 11.97%, while the fixed income index investment F Fund jumped from -2.48% to 1.14% in November.
The government securities investment G fund made small improvements, rising from 0.33% to 0.36% in November.
The Common Stock Index C fund climbed from -0.91% to 5.87%, continuing to post the highest year-to-date return at 28.02% and a 11.02% return over the last 12 months.
All Lifecycle funds bounced back and posted positive returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all saw a positive return rate of 4.58%, with a year-to date return of 14.45%. The new L 2070 fund came back strong posting 4.54% for November. It has no year-to-date return data.
|Thrift Savings Plan — November 2024 Returns
|Fund
|November 2024
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G fund
|0.36%
|4.03%
|4.65%
|F fund
|1.14%
|3.09%
|5.31%
|C fund
|5.87%
|28.02%
|11.27%
|S fund
|11.97%
|25.80%
|9.71%
|I fund
|-0.01%
|7.30%
|5.16%
|L Income
|1.51%
|8.09%
|4.45%
|L 2025
|1.68%
|9.17%
|7.70%
|L 2030
|2.94%
|13.63%
|7.10%
|L 2035
|3.19%
|14.57%
|10.48%
|L 2040
|3.45%
|15.51%
|7.73%
|L 2045
|3.68%
|16.32%
|11.66%
|L 2050
|3.88%
|17.14%
|9.67%
|L 2055
|4.58%
|20.05%
|14.45%
|L 2060
|4.58%
|20.05%
|14.45%
|L 2065
|4.58%
|20.05%
|14.45%
|L 2070
|4.54%
|N/A
|N/A
