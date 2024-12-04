TSP funds post mostly positive returns in November, with exception of I fund

In November, the Thrift Savings Plans made huge improvements posting mostly positive returns with the exception of the I fund.

The Thrift Savings Plans saw huge improvements last month, posting mostly positive returns. The exception was the international stock index investment I fund, which also improved but posted a -0.01% return in November. This comes after seeing only two positive returns in October.

The small cap stock index investment S Fund posted the highest return and increased from 0.59% to 11.97%, while the fixed income index investment F Fund jumped from -2.48% to 1.14% in November.

The government securities investment G fund made small improvements, rising from 0.33% to 0.36% in November.

The Common Stock Index C fund climbed from -0.91% to 5.87%, continuing to post the highest year-to-date return at 28.02% and a 11.02% return over the last 12 months.

All Lifecycle funds bounced back and posted positive returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all saw a positive return rate of 4.58%, with a year-to date return of 14.45%. The new L 2070 fund came back strong posting 4.54% for November. It has no year-to-date return data.

Thrift Savings Plan — November 2024 Returns Fund November 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.36% 4.03% 4.65% F fund 1.14% 3.09% 5.31% C fund 5.87% 28.02% 11.27% S fund 11.97% 25.80% 9.71% I fund -0.01% 7.30% 5.16% L Income 1.51% 8.09% 4.45% L 2025 1.68% 9.17% 7.70% L 2030 2.94% 13.63% 7.10% L 2035 3.19% 14.57% 10.48% L 2040 3.45% 15.51% 7.73% L 2045 3.68% 16.32% 11.66% L 2050 3.88% 17.14% 9.67% L 2055 4.58% 20.05% 14.45% L 2060 4.58% 20.05% 14.45% L 2065 4.58% 20.05% 14.45% L 2070 4.54% N/A N/A

