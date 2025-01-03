Despite December TSP downturn, C, S funds finish 2024 strong

Though all but the G fund posted negative returns in December, every TSP fund finished 2024 with yearly returns in the black.

Every Thrift Savings Plan fund in December posted negative returns except for the government securities investment G fund. However, despite a -2.39% return last month, the common stock index C fund still finished out 2024 with the highest total yearly return, at 24.96%.

Meanwhile, the small cap stock index investment S fund took a bigger hit in December, with a -7.05% return, but had the second highest return of 2024 with 16.93%. The international stock index investment I fund and the fixed income index investment F fund both posted lower returns after a November rally, coming in at -2.83% and -1.71% respectively last month. That said, both finished out the year in the black, with 4.27% and 1.33% returns over all of 2024.

The ever-dependable G fund posted 0.36% returns for the second month in a row, bringing it up to a total 4.40% for the year.

Each of the Lifecycle funds posted negative returns in December, ranging from the L Income’s -0.66% to L 2065’s -3.14%. But each stayed in the black for 2024 overall, with L Income’s 7.37% at the low end, and L 2065’s 16.28% at the high.

Thrift Savings Plan — December 2024 Returns Fund December 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.36% 4.40% 4.40% F fund -1.71% 1.33% 1.33% C fund -2.39% 24.96% 24.96% S fund -7.05% 16.93% 16.93% I fund -2.83% 4.27% 4.27% L Income -0.66% 7.37% 7.37% L 2025 -0.81% 8.28% 8.28% L 2030 -1.86% 11.52% 11.52% L 2035 -2.08% 12.18% 12.18% L 2040 -2.30% 12.85% 12.85% L 2045 -2.49% 13.42% 13.42% L 2050 -2.66% 14.02% 14.02% L 2055 -3.14% 16.28% 16.28% L 2060 -3.14% 16.28% 16.28% L 2065 -3.14% 16.28% 16.28% L 2070 -3.13% N/A N/A

