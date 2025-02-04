TSP starts 2025 strong with positive returns across all funds

The S fund started off the new year with the highest monthly return, while the C fund continues its streak with the highest returns over the last 12 months.
The Thrift Savings Plan started the year strong, posting all positive returns in January. This comes after a downturn in December, when only two funds posted positive returns .
In January, the small cap stock index investment S fund posted the highest return with 4.99%, while the international stock index investment I fund came next with 3.68%.
The government securities investment G fund saw small improvements from the previous month, posting a 0.39% return compared to December’s 0.36%.
The Common Stock Index C fund saw gains from -2.39% to 2.78%, and has the highest returns over the last 12 months with a total of 26.32%.
All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns in January. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all saw a positive return rate of 3.36%, with a 12-month return of 19.65%. The L 2070 fund also posted 3.36% to start the new year, and has no 12-month return data due to its inception date of July 2024.
|Thrift Savings Plan — January 2025 Returns
|Fund
|January 2025
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G fund
|0.39%
|0.39%
|4.46%
|F fund
|0.51%
|0.51%
|2.04%
|C fund
|2.78%
|2.78%
|26.32%
|S fund
|4.99%
|4.99%
|25.80%
|I fund
|3.68%
|3.68%
|8.35%
|L Income
|1.20%
|1.20%
|8.26%
|L 2025
|1.28%
|1.28%
|9.26%
|L 2030
|2.21%
|2.21%
|13.52%
|L 2035
|2.38%
|2.38%
|14.39%
|L 2040
|2.56%
|2.56%
|15.27%
|L 2045
|2.71%
|2.71%
|16.03%
|L 2050
|2.86%
|2.86%
|16.80%
|L 2055
|3.36%
|3.36%
|19.65%
|L 2060
|3.36%
|3.36%
|19.65%
|L 2065
|3.36%
|3.36%
|19.65%
|L 2070
|3.36%
|3.36%
|N/A
