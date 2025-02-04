TSP starts 2025 strong with positive returns across all funds

The S fund started off the new year with the highest monthly return, while the C fund continues its streak with the highest returns over the last 12 months.

The Thrift Savings Plan started the year strong, posting all positive returns in January. This comes after a downturn in December, when only two funds posted positive returns .

In January, the small cap stock index investment S fund posted the highest return with 4.99%, while the international stock index investment I fund came next with 3.68%.

The government securities investment G fund saw small improvements from the previous month, posting a 0.39% return compared to December’s 0.36%.

The Common Stock Index C fund saw gains from -2.39% to 2.78%, and has the highest returns over the last 12 months with a total of 26.32%.

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns in January. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all saw a positive return rate of 3.36%, with a 12-month return of 19.65%. The L 2070 fund also posted 3.36% to start the new year, and has no 12-month return data due to its inception date of July 2024.

Thrift Savings Plan — January 2025 Returns Fund January 2025 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.39% 0.39% 4.46% F fund 0.51% 0.51% 2.04% C fund 2.78% 2.78% 26.32% S fund 4.99% 4.99% 25.80% I fund 3.68% 3.68% 8.35% L Income 1.20% 1.20% 8.26% L 2025 1.28% 1.28% 9.26% L 2030 2.21% 2.21% 13.52% L 2035 2.38% 2.38% 14.39% L 2040 2.56% 2.56% 15.27% L 2045 2.71% 2.71% 16.03% L 2050 2.86% 2.86% 16.80% L 2055 3.36% 3.36% 19.65% L 2060 3.36% 3.36% 19.65% L 2065 3.36% 3.36% 19.65% L 2070 3.36% 3.36% N/A

