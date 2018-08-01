Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 killed, several injured in fire at Brooklyn building

August 17, 2018 8:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say one person has died and three others are hospitalized with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a New York City building housing a deli and apartments.

The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Friday in a corner building on Buffalo Street in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

Official say four people were been taken to hospitals, where a woman died from her injuries. The three others are reported in critical condition. Five other people, including three firefighters, suffered minor injuries.

The fire started in a four-story building with a deli on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors. Fire officials say the blaze apparently started in the deli, which was closed at the time.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech