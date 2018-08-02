2 arrested in attack on woman who withdrew $75,000 from bank

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman who withdrew $75,000 from a Texas bank.

Surveillance video shows the woman park at a gas station in the Houston suburb of Cypress on Friday after making the withdrawal. A man runs up to the woman and tries to grab her purse, which has the money in it. She holds onto the purse as she falls to the ground, and a man runs from the station to fight off the purse snatcher.

A car driven by a second attacker then backs into the woman, injuring her. The attackers flee with some of the money.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says one man suspected of being involved in the attack was arrested later Friday, while a second man was taken into custody Monday.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.