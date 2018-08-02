Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 charged in slaying of 7-year-old girl in drive-by shooting

August 17, 2018 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police have charged two people in the death of 7-year-old Baltimore girl after an apparent drive-by shooting last month.

Interim Police Commission Gary Tuggle announced at a news conference Friday that 29-year-old Keon Gray was arrested in Anne Arundel County. He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and firearms offenses in the death of Taylor Hayes, who was shot in the back July 5 and died two weeks later. Another child seated beside her in a Honda Accord was uninjured.

Tuggle says Gray’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Daneka McDonald is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Taylor’s aunt, Ebony Ward, thanked the community and police and said “it won’t bring Taylor back but at least we’re about to get some kind of justice.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech