2 people, dog rescued from sinking truck at LA-area marina

August 20, 2018 5:05 pm
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bystanders and lifeguards jumped into the water to save two people and a dog from a sinking pickup truck after it crashed through a metal railing at a Southern California marina.

Video shared by a witness on Saturday shows people scrambling to pull the dog, the woman and then the man from the pickup as it rapidly fills with water.

Jeff Jones, who took the video and ran to the lifeguard station to get help, tells KCBS-TV the truck barreled through the railing at the parking lot at Alamitos Bay Marina in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.

Authorities say nobody was hurt.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

