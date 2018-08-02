Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 priests, 1 accused of sex abuse, found unfit for ministry

August 20, 2018 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has found two priests unsuitable for the ministry, one as a result of allegations of sexual abuse of a minor that surfaced in a 2011 report by a grand jury.

The Rev. Andrew McCormick had been on leave since 2011 because of the abuse claim. Criminal charges against him were withdrawn after mistrials in 2014 and 2015.

The church says McCormick could be dismissed from the clergy or could enter a supervised life of prayer and penance.

The Philadelphia archdiocese conducted its own abuse investigation years ago and wasn’t included in a Pennsylvania grand jury probe that last week identified 300 molester priests in other parts of the state.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A clergyman accused of a drug crime also was deemed unfit for the ministry.

A phone number listed for McCormick has been shut off.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech