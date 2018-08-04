Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4th man charged in stray bullet death of sleeping 9 year old

August 31, 2018 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — The man suspected of firing a stray shot that killed a 9-year-old New Jersey girl as she slept in her bed has been charged with murder.

Cumberland County prosecutors say Zahmere McKoy also faces counts of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. He’s the fourth person charged in the July 17 shooting in Bridgeton that killed Jennifer Trejo.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old Bridgeton man fired a handgun at a group of people but missed them. The shots were fired about a block away from Trejo’s home, and a stray bullet went through the home’s rear wall and struck her.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It wasn’t known Friday if McKoy has retained an attorney.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech