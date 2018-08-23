Listen Live Sports

Alabama man behind viral porn video pleads guilty

August 23, 2018 2:54 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of producing a viral child porn video has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that 44-year-old Germaine Moore pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday in exchange for a recommended sentence of 50 years.

The case began earlier this year after a video showing a young girl performing a sex act on an adult was widely circulated on social media.

Moore was accused of sexually abusing three girls under the age of 12 between 2011 and 2017 in Alabama and Detroit. Detroit authorities have said the victims were relatives of Moore’s under his care.

The newspaper reported that Moore said little during his appearance in federal court.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

