Correction: Obit-Legendary Climbers story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story Aug. 25 about the death of two American climbers, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Tom Frost was 81 years old when he died. His biographer, Steve Grossman, says Frost was 82.

A corrected version of the story is below:

American climbers Jeff Lowe, Tom Frost die on same day

Two American climbers, alpinist Jeff Lowe and Yosemite legend Tom Frost, die from illnesses on the same day

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two famed American climbers, alpinist Jeff Lowe and Yosemite National Park legend Tom Frost, have died.

Lowe’s longtime partner, Connie Self, says he died Friday evening at a care facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, at age 67. He suffered for years from an unknown neurodegenerative disorder.

In his career, Lowe climbed peaks around the world, including an epic solo ascent of the forbidding Eiger in the Swiss Alps in 1991.

Frost’s biographer, Steve Grossman, says the rock climber died of cancer on Friday at age 82, in Oakdale, California.

Grossman, author of the upcoming book, “Tom Frost A Climbing Life,” says Frost was one of the pillars of the “golden age” of Yosemite climbing.

Joyce Frost, wife of Tom Frost, says her husband died “peacefully and with dignity” on Friday. She says they were married for 22 years and she was “truly blessed.”

Lowe and Frost also made climbs together as part of expeditions to the Himalayas.

