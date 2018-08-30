Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

10 injured after explosion, roof collapse at Chicago plant

August 30, 2018 10:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Ten people were seriously injured Thursday when an explosion caused a section of roof to collapse at a Chicago water reclamation plant, trapping two of the injured people inside, authorities said.

Firefighters pulled one person out shortly after the collapse at the one-story brick building on Chicago’s far South Side. It took about two hours to rescue the second person, who was “buried and entombed” by fallen debris, Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said.

Paramedics attended to the man while specially trained firefighters tunneled beneath the rubble to reach him and remove a metal beam from his legs. The man, who remained conscious, suffered a broken jaw and leg and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

The other people who were injured were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The explosion occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant’s sludge concentration building, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, which operates the plant.

Authorities said they are investigating whether the explosion was caused by a buildup of methane, a byproduct of the water treatment process.

Gina Ruiz said she received a phone message from her husband, who had been working inside the plant, saying there had been an explosion and that his co-workers were trapped inside. She said he told her the explosion “blew the roof off and (it) came back down” and that “there were a lot of guys trapped inside.”

Her husband was hit by falling pieces of the roof but not seriously injured, she said.

___

For the latest information on the roof collapse: https://bit.ly/2wBg1CK

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech