Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indicted ex-officer released from jail until October trial

August 15, 2018 3:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police officer indicted on assault charges for punching a man has pleaded not guilty and been released from custody by a judge until his trial in October.

The Baltimore Sun reports Arthur Williams entered his plea Wednesday to charges of first- and second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Williams was indicted after being recorded repeatedly punching a man in a street confrontation last Saturday. He resigned the next day after video showed him punching Dashawn McGrier. Both men are black.

Baltimore police said Williams turned himself in Tuesday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Attorney Thomas Maronick Jr. said the video doesn’t capture the total circumstances and that Williams looks forward to telling his side of the story.

McGrier’s attorney, Warren Brown, said his client suffered a fractured jaw and fractured ribs.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech