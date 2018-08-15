Listen Live Sports

Attorney weighs insanity defense in newspaper shooting

August 15, 2018 5:16 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney for a man charged with killing five people at The Capital newsroom has asked a Maryland court for more time to consider an insanity defense for his client.

William Davis asked the court to find “good cause” to grant an extension of time limitations in the law for his client, Jarrod Ramos.

In a court filing, Davis cites a Maryland law that requires a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity to be entered at the time the defendant initially pleads “unless good cause is shown.” Davis says there are about 800 pages of documents to review, and some material has not been turned over.

Davis says “there is clearly good cause” for the court to extend the deadlines.

Ramos pleaded not guilty July 30.

