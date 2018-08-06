Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Contractor fatally shot by deputies in Georgia

August 6, 2018 6:47 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a contractor has been fatally shot by deputies who had gone to a rail yard to serve him an arrest warrant that accused him of felony child molestation.

News outlets reported Monday that three DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies went to the Norfolk Southern rail yard to serve 39-year-old Levester Taylor with the arrest warrant.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Taylor and the deputies became involved in an altercation. Authorities say Taylor attacked a deputy with a pipe wrench and that the confrontation ended with deputies firing at him.

Authorities say Taylor, an employee of a company contracted by Norfolk Southern, died at the scene.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with a head injury and is in fair condition.

