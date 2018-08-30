Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Mother says she shot toddler daughter to death

August 30, 2018 8:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her 2-year-old daughter.

News outlets report 31-year-old Jennifer Michelle Bellah has been arrested on charges including murder and aggravated assault in the Tuesday shooting. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office release says Bellah called 911 Tuesday night and told dispatchers she had shot her daughter, Natalya.

Natalya was pronounced dead at the scene of the Oxford home. The release says authorities believe Bellah acted alone, and authorities haven’t released a possible motive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was expected to perform an autopsy on the child this week. Bellah is set to appear in court Thursday. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to contact for comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech