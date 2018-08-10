Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Black bar association adds LGBTQ division

August 10, 2018 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The nation’s oldest and largest association for African-American lawyers and judges has created an LGBTQ division for its members. The National Bar Association’s president calls it a long-overdue milestone.

President Juan Thomas says that if the group is to continue as a leading civil rights organization, it’s important to be inclusive for all members.

A news release Thursday said 55 of the board’s 56 members voted to approve the new division this week in New Orleans.

The new division’s committee chair is Jonathan Patterson. He says his goal is to continue creating awareness within the association and change throughout the community.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech