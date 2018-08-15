Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Body camera video shows police responses to Vegas shooting

August 15, 2018 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have released 15 more officer body-camera videos from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 800 on the Las Vegas Strip.

The public records released Wednesday come after Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Aug. 3 that the police investigation has ended with no motive found for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

An FBI final report is expected by the end of the year.

Both agencies have said they’re confident that gunman Stephen Paddock was the only shooter and that the attack did not involve a broader conspiracy.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Officers are seen in the more than nine hours of new body-camera footage inside the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert venue and at the Mandalay Bay resort, where Paddock fired assault-style weapons from 32nd-floor windows.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech