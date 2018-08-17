Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cape Cod beaches close following shark sightings

August 17, 2018 5:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have closed two Cape Cod beaches following shark sightings.

According to the Cape Cod National Seashore, a shark was seen in the waters off Race Point Beach in Provincetown Thursday afternoon. Video shows the shark feeding on a seal near the shore.

Meadow Beach in Truro was closed earlier in the day when several sharks were spotted in the water.

The closures came a day after a 61-year-old man was bitten at Long Nook Beach in Truro. The man was taken to a hospital with puncture wounds to his torso and legs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organization that studies sharks, says shark encounters in which people are injured are as “terrifying as they are rare.”

Massachusetts’ last shark attack fatality was in 1936.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech