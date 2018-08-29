Listen Live Sports

Caretaker charged with dumping elderly woman from wheelchair

August 29, 2018 8:51 am
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is facing several charges for allegedly dumping an 83-year-old woman she was hired to care for out of her wheelchair.

Christine Christensen posted $50,000 bail Tuesday after she was charged with third-degree elder abuse, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault of an elderly person. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4.

Police say the 62-year-old Christensen, of South Windsor, was caught on surveillance video July 10 shoving the wheelchair at a Windsor Locks nursing facility. The facility says Christensen does not work for them, but was hired by the victim’s family.

The victim slammed face-first into the floor and suffered injuries to the left side of her face and her left arm.

Christensen’s attorney said his client did not act intentionally.

