Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Chicago cops get immunity, must testify at Van Dyke trial

August 21, 2018 8:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says several Chicago police officers will be granted immunity from prosecution to compel them to testify at the murder trial of a former colleague accused of fatally shooting a black teenager.

It wasn’t clear Monday which officers will be called to testify at the trial of Jason Van Dyke.

Three of the officers who were present the night in 2014 when Van Dyke fatally shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald are accused of falsifying their accounts of the shooting.

Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent Gaughan has indicated that any officer given federal and state immunity will be required to testify at Van Dyke’s trial, scheduled to begin next month.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dashcam video shows Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times. The video sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech