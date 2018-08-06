Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Clerk accused of selling alcohol to teen before fatal wreck

August 6, 2018 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area convenience store clerk has been charged with selling alcohol to a 17-year-old driver before a wreck that killed two of the teen’s classmates.

Gumaro Munoz Campos of Humble (UHM’-buhl) was arrested Sunday, then freed on $1,000 bond.

Prosecutors believe Jaggar Smith drank a bottle of wine before the July 25 accident that killed 16-year-olds Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison. All three attended Atascocita (uh-tas-koh-SEE’-tuh) High School.

Smith is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Monday identified the store as Humble Handy Stop. The store in 2012 was fined $2,400 and had its TABC license suspended for eight days for selling alcohol to a minor.

A man answering the telephone Monday at the store hung up when an Associated Press reporter sought comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech