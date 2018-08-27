Listen Live Sports

Cops: Man in women’s clothes takes video in women’s bathroom

August 27, 2018 5:08 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man wearing a wig, makeup, and women’s clothing tried to take a picture of a woman from under the stall divider of a South Carolina convenience store bathroom.

Greenville Police said a woman told investigators she knocked on a stall door Sunday and heard a male voice, but wasn’t initially bothered after peeking under the door and seeing women’s shoes.

But police say the woman then saw a cellphone appear under the divider from the next stall and called 911.

Police told media outlets they arrested 38-year-old Shawn Thomas Hallett of Levelland, Texas, after finding a video of the woman on his phone. He was charged with voyeurism.

Hallett remained in jail Monday and records did not indicate if he had a lawyer.

