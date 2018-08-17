Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Court: Same-sex partner can pursue claim in toddler’s death

August 17, 2018 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman whose same-sex partner’s biological daughter was killed in a New Jersey traffic accident can seek damages for emotional distress even though she and the other woman weren’t married or in a civil union.

An appeals court issued that ruling on Friday, reversing a lower court’s decision.

The 2-year-old was killed in 2009 when a firetruck and a pickup truck collided while she was waiting to cross a street in Trenton to see a “Disney on Ice” show at Sun Bank Arena.

A lower court had ruled Valerie Benning couldn’t sue for infliction of emotional distress because she hadn’t shown she had a “genuinely intimate bond” with the child.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Friday’s ruling held that a jury could find Benning was a “de facto mother” to the girl.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech