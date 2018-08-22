Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Dad says he found son, 3, dead in dryer; police investigate

August 22, 2018 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they’re still investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy whose father says he found the child’s body in a clothes dryer.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said Wednesday that the boy’s death on Aug. 7 remains under investigation.

Donna Price, a district administrator for the local medical examiner’s office, says its own investigation into the cause and manner of the child’s death is continuing.

The boy’s father, Chet Lloyd, told The Virginian Pilot on Friday that he awoke in his home to find his son, Brantley Lloyd, in a clothes dryer. He said the boy must have climbed out of his crib.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The boy’s mother, Amanda Ray, told the newspaper that the circumstances of her child’s death don’t make sense to her.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech