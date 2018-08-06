Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Dalton School seeks to toss sex abuse suit by former student

August 6, 2018 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A prestigious New York City private school says it can’t be held accountable for the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old student by a former headmaster.

In court papers, the Dalton School says the suit filed in New Jersey isn’t legally valid because the school doesn’t engage in business activities in the state, even though some of its students reside there.

The school also wrote in a brief filed Friday that the headmaster’s alleged behavior would have fallen outside the scope of his duties at the school.

The alleged victim has sued in June claiming former headmaster Gardner Dunnan abused her at his New York apartment and a second home in New Jersey.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dunnan is expected to file a response in the next few weeks. He has denied the allegations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech