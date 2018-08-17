Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Delaware woman pleads guilty to fatally smothering grandson

August 17, 2018 8:20 am
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to fatally smothering her 3-year-old grandson with a washcloth.

The Delaware State News reports that Angela M. Mossinger of Felton was sentenced Thursday to spend at least 15 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of Rilan M. Everett.

Mossinger apologized at the hearing, explaining she was “seriously overwhelmed at the thought of being homeless” and decided to kill her grandson before killing herself in September 2016. Court documents say Mossinger made several attempts to kill herself.

Rilan’s mother spoke prior to sentencing, calling her mother a “selfish, racist, waste of a body.”

Mossinger is prohibited from having contact with minors and must continue mental health treatment, as well as pay the cost of prosecution and surcharges.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

