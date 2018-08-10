Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Detroit man charged in daughter’s death following van crash

August 10, 2018 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit man whose 7-year-old daughter was struck and killed when she went for help after he crashed a stolen van has been charged with murder and other counts.

Prosecutors on Friday charged 47-year-old Wilburt Dion Thomas with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, operating under the influence, marijuana possession and having an open container.

They say Thomas was taken into custody Friday evening in Romulus and is expected to be arraigned Saturday.

State Police say DeSandra Thomas died early on July 15 after her father crashed into an abandoned vehicle along Interstate 94 in suburban Detroit. When she went for help, another driver struck her, killing her instantly. Her father was treated at a hospital and released.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Thomas also faces charges related to the stolen van.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech