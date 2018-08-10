Detroit man charged in daughter’s death following van crash

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit man whose 7-year-old daughter was struck and killed when she went for help after he crashed a stolen van has been charged with murder and other counts.

Prosecutors on Friday charged 47-year-old Wilburt Dion Thomas with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, operating under the influence, marijuana possession and having an open container.

They say Thomas was taken into custody Friday evening in Romulus and is expected to be arraigned Saturday.

State Police say DeSandra Thomas died early on July 15 after her father crashed into an abandoned vehicle along Interstate 94 in suburban Detroit. When she went for help, another driver struck her, killing her instantly. Her father was treated at a hospital and released.

Thomas also faces charges related to the stolen van.

