Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Detroit man charged in go-kart crash that killed daughter

August 30, 2018 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man has been formally charged with drunken driving and child abuse after he crashed a go-kart carrying his two daughters into a parked car, killing one of them.

They said 29-year-old Ollante Arvell Young was arraigned Thursday and ordered held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 6 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 11.

The crash occurred at around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s west side. It killed 4-year-old Autumn Young and injured her 5-year-old sister.

Prosecutors say the go-kart had one seat and no headlights or seatbelts.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech