Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved.

 
 
Electronic devices examined as duck boat inquiry continues

August 7, 2018 12:38 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials are reviewing cellphones, a camera and a recording device found with a duck boat that sank in a storm last month in southern Missouri, as part of investigations into the disaster that killed 17 people .

The National Transportation Safety Board provided few new details in a preliminary report issued Tuesday.

The SIM card from the video recording system on the vessel already has been examined. The agency said previously that the recordings show the captain made a reference to looking at the weather radar prior to the tour of Table Rock Lake near Branson. Forecasts at the time included thunderstorm warnings.

But the NTSB say investigators are trying to determine if there is more information on the device’s hard drive. It is unclear what more it might contain.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

