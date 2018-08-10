Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-Chicago man indicted for trying to join Islamic State

August 10, 2018 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Chicago man for trying to join the Islamic State group.

Justice Department officials announced Friday that 21-year-old Faress Muhammad Shraiteh, who now lives in Israel, is charged with one count each of conspiring to and attempting to provide material support and resources to IS. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The indictment alleges Shraiteh and two others conspired to join IS and traveled in May 2015 from Chicago to Egypt before flying to Istanbul, Turkey. Shraiteh was denied entry there, while the two others were allowed in. The charges allege Shraiteh went to Israel, where he has family, and later told one of the other two that he planned join them in IS.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech