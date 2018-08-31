Listen Live Sports

Clarification: Trump-Chauffeur story

August 31, 2018 4:29 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — In a story Aug. 30, The Associated Press reported that a federal judge had ruled that Jessica Denson, a former employee of President Donald Trump’s campaign who sued claiming she’d been subjected to discrimination and harassment, must submit to arbitration. The story should have specified that the judge’s ruling on arbitration applied to only one of the two suits she filed against the campaign, in which she asked the court to void a confidentiality agreement.

