Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Feds probing charges of sex abuse at Florida prison

August 20, 2018 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators are looking into allegations of rape, assault, and the smuggling of drugs into a central Florida prison for women.

The Miami Herald reports that about 100 former inmates and relatives of inmates at the Lowell Correctional Institution near Ocala, Florida, attended a town hall meeting on Sunday to talk with the investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Department of Justice opened a federal civil rights investigation into sexual abuse of inmates in July.

The federal investigators are examining whether the Florida Department of Corrections ignored complaints of misconduct.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Florida corrections spokesman Patrick Manderfield says they don’t tolerate abuse and welcome the investigation.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech