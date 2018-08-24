Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida judge retires after calling attorney a racial slur

August 24, 2018 7:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge abruptly retired after calling a black defense attorney “a gorilla” during a court hearing.

Public Defender Carey Haughwout tells the Palm Beach Post that Judge Peter Evans uttered the word so quickly and innocuously that Assistant Public Defender Sheldon Graves didn’t even hear it.

An unidentified person reported the slur to Chief Circuit Judge Krista Marx, who listened to a tape of the six-minute hearing where Evans refers to Graves as “the other gorilla defense counsel.”

Marx tells the newspaper that Evans was contrite when they discussed it, and both recognized the slur as “a career-ender.” He retired Aug. 17.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Evans, who is white, was the lone judge in a predominantly black community. He had planned to retire when his term ended in January.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech