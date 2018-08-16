Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Former US labor secretary to keynote conference

August 16, 2018 12:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former U.S. Department of Labor secretary for the Clinton administration is scheduled to deliver the main address at a conference in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Alexis Herman will deliver the main address on Saturday at the 48th Midwest Regional Conference of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Delta Sigma Theta is described as the largest African-American women’s organization in the country and is dedicated to public service.

Herman was the first African-American to serve as Department of Labor secretary and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

More than 2,200 alumnae and collegiate members of the organization, along with family members, are expected to attend the conference.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech