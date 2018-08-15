Listen Live Sports

Georgia police find baby dead in vehicle during traffic stop

August 15, 2018 11:54 pm
 
GREENVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is trying to determine how a 10-month-old baby died after she was found in the back seat of a car that a man was driving.

Greenville police say officers pulled over 22-year-old Cameron Ramon Reese for speeding Wednesday morning. Reese ran from the vehicle and officers who looked in the back seat found Ayla Reese’s body.

Police say Reese had been watching the baby at home when he contacted Ayla’s mother, 19-year-old Nikia Reese, to say the child wasn’t breathing. When Nikia Reese arrived, the three left in a car.

Police say when Nikia Reese questioned Cameron Reese about a mark under her daughter’s eye, the man pulled a steak knife on her and she jumped from the car.

Reese was tracked down by K-9s after the traffic stop. He faces charges including concealing the death of another.

The baby’s cause of death is pending a GBI autopsy.

