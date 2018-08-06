Listen Live Sports

Girl bitten by shark off North Carolina beach

August 6, 2018 4:41 pm
 
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a shark bit a girl’s calf as she swam off North Carolina’s southeast coast.

The Charlotte Observer reports it happened Sunday morning off a beach on the east side of Bald Head Island.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a report that states the shark bit the girl’s right calf as she swam, but she was on a sandbar when she was first heard screaming. The girl’s father ferried her to the beach on a surf board and a surfing instructor nearby witnessed the scene and called 911. She was taken to a hospital in Wilmington.

The Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety said in a statement the girl was “bitten by something believed to be a juvenile shark,” but the wound wasn’t life-threatening.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer

